I have never chosen safe scripts in my career: Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana wants to attract people back into the theatres in an era of outstanding OTT content.

Published: 23rd July 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana who started of his Bollywood run with "Vicky Donor" playing the part of a reluctant sperm donor, is currently riding high on the success of his latest release "Article 15". The trend breaker actor, who is set to romance a man in his next, asks "what is safe film".

"I'm enjoying the current phase of my career and feeling no pressure at all because I'm doing the films that I want to do and tell the brilliant stories that needs to be told. I hope to always deliver clutter-breaking cinema to people that are both loved and delivers at the box office," said the 34-year-old who feels people have started identifying him with good content and are looking forward to seeing what he will delivers next.

"I have never chosen safe scripts in my career and I actually don't know the meaning of what a safe film is. I have always risked to do something different because I have felt it in my gut that it's the good story, the story that people would want to come to the theatres to see matters the most," he said.

"People are only interested in seeing good content."

Ayushman who hopes to always deliver clutter-breaking cinema to the audience that will be both loved and deliver at the box-office, has been at improving his ante with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" (a reluctant husband married to an overweight woman), "Shubh Mangal Savdhan" (on erectile dysfunction), "Badhaai Ho" (that deals with society's prejudice against old-age pregnancy), "AndhaDhun" (thriller) and "Article 15" (caste war).

He now has an interesting slate of four films coming up -- "Dream Girl," "Bala", "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" (palying a homosexual).

Ayushmann wants to attract people back into the theatres in an era of outstanding OTT content.

"In an era where people are coming less to the theatres and are looking more towards streaming platforms for content, it is absolutely essential for actors like me to stand for good cinema that draws people to the movies," he said.

The actor added that he has always chosen a script keeping in mind if he would want to see the content in theatres.

"I have tried my best to give people the best content. I have been fortunate enough to find such films too."

He is ecstatic that the audience has started to identify him with differential cinema.

"All my films have thus been fresh, unique and completely new for people to experience and I'm glad that people have started identifying me with differential cinema. People expect me to only deliver good cinema now and I'm relishing this responsibility because I'm constantly on the lookout to find the best projects," he said.

