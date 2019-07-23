Home Entertainment Hindi

Sex talk is important, says 'Khandaani Shafakhana' director Shilpi Dasgupta 

Shilpi Dasgupta says discussing sexual issues openly often helps solve them, and that's the reason she made 'Khandaani Shafakhana'.

Published: 23rd July 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Shilpi Dasgupta said discussing sexual issues openly often helps solve them, and that's the reason she made 'Khandaani Shafakhana', which stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead.

Shilpi Dasgupta said discussing sexual issues openly often helps solve them, and that's the reason she made 'Khandaani Shafakhana', which stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Khandaani Shafakhana" director Shilpi Dasgupta feels Indians shy away from openly talking about sex.

She says discussing sexual issues openly often helps solve them, and that's the reason she made "Khandaani Shafakhana", which depicts the journey of a young girl who inherits her late uncle's sex clinic in Punjab.

"Indians don't talk about sex. That's the long and short of it. We don't talk to our kids about it and we certainly don't discuss it with the elderly. Sometimes we don't even discuss it with our partners," said Dasgupta.

"The truth is discussing sexual issues openly often can help solve them. This is the point this film wants to make," she added.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing Baby Bedi in the film, which also stars Badshah, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Nadira Babbar and Priyansh Jora.

"I am glad that the makers chose a female protagonist to tell this story. I would like to tell the viewers, 'baat toh karo'," Sonakshi said.

"Khandaani Shafakhana" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Divya Khosla Kumar and is slated for release on August 2.

