Kangana set to play a spy in Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut By

Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up to play a spy in the upcoming heroine-centric action thriller, Dhaakad

Dhaakad is an action film.

For us, it’s like venturing into a genre that is absolutely missing in Hindi films. It is something of a thriller -- intriguing and more of like a spy thriller. In the film, my name is Agni. I play a spy,” Kangana said.

The project is helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai. The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences. Filming will take place across India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe. Kangana is currently awaiting the release of JudgeMentall Hai Kya, which opens on Friday.