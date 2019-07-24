Saiee Manjrekar to play Salman Khan's love interest in 'Dabangg 3'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's younger daughter Saiee, is all set to make her Bollywood debut in "Dabangg 3", and it has now been confirmed that the budding actress will play the love interest of superstar Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Panday.

According to the reports, the film's narrative oscillates between the past and the present. So, while Sonakshi Sinha returns as Salman's wife Rajjo, flashback scenes will have Saiee playing Salman's love interest.

"Dabangg 3" is being directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan.

"I am excited about the film, and we are having a lot of fun making it. People have told me they have a lot of expectation from the film. I feel that is a nice thing," Arbaaz had earlier said.

"We are in middle of a long schedule. We have completed almost 60 per cent shooting of the film and, hopefully, by the end of September, we will wrap up entire shoot," he added.

"Dabangg 3" is scheduled to release on December 20.

