Salman Khan is sad because no one has proposed him for marriage

By Online Desk

Salman Khan, touted as the most 'eligible' bachelor in the film industry has been facing bouts of sadness.

Reason? Salman, now 53, claims that no woman has approached him with a marriage proposal.

"No, so far it's never happened. Because I don't do candlelight dinners. I can't see what I'm eating in candlelight. But I do feel sad that I haven't been approached yet," the actor told Filmfare.

The actor had earlier said that he doesn't believe in marriage."I think it’s a dying institution. I don’t believe in it at all. Companionship? Yes," he said.

However, the actor-producer is planning to produce a film focusing on a marriage hall. According to a source close to the project, Salman will produce 'Bulbul Marriage Hall', a story revolving around two brothers through his SKF banner.

Khan, after basking in the success of 'Bharat' is now all set to return as inspector Chulbul Pandey for Dabangg 3. The film, directed by Prabhudheva, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Pramod Khanna in important roles.

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's younger daughter Saiee will be making her Bollywood debut with 'Dabangg 3', and it has now been confirmed that the budding actress will play the love interest of Salman in the film.