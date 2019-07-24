Shraddha Kapoor twists ankle on 'Street Dancer 3D' set

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Kapoor twisted her ankle on the set of her upcoming film, "Street Dancer 3D".

Shraddha on Monday evening shared a video on Instagram stories that shows her on-set physiotherapist applying cold compressions to her ankle.

"Ankle twist care by our lovely onset physio... 1st my neck and shoulders, and now my ankle, and you are there to rescue. Thank you," she captioned the video.

However, details about the injury were not shared by the actress.

"Street Dance 3D" is a dance drama directed by D'souza, who helmed "ABCD: Anybody Can Dance" and "ABCD 2".

The film also features Varun Dhawan, Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana.