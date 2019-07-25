Aryan Khan's photo hugging and dancing with girl goes viral

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's photograph with a girl that emerged online has gone viral.



In one of the photographs, Aryan can be seen dancing with this particular girl, while in the other, the two can be seen hugging as they pose for the camera.



Aryan is in an all-black ensemble, while the girl is dressed in a fiery red dress. The photograph of the two seems to be taken at a party.



Aryan has impressed all with his Hindi dubbing for Disney's "The Lion King", where he lent his voice for the character Simba.



Shah Rukh married Gauri in 1991. They welcomed their son, Aryan in 1997 and daughter Suhana in 2000. In 2013, they became parents of a third child, AbRam, who was born through surrogacy.