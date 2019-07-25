Home Entertainment Hindi

I am a rebel: 'Masaan' actor Richa Chadha

'Masaan' was screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2015 Cannes Film Festival where it won two awards.

Published: 25th July 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 01:40 AM   |  A+A-

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The much-feted "Masaan" won Richa Chadha wide acclaim but the actress says she does not identify with her character in the film because she is essentially a rebel.

In Neeraj Ghaywan's Masaan", which completed four years of release on Wednesday, Richa plays Devi, who struggles to shake off the smalltown stigma towards pre-marital sex. Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi played the film's other protagonists, Deepak and Shalu, who attempt to transcend the restrictions of their casteist society.

"I don't identify with my character in 'Masaan' because I am somewhat a rebel. I have found my way. I have, despite all the challenges in life, fought and created a space for myself. In her own way Devi also fights, but I feel she stumbles a lot more than I ever would. That is where she gets stuck in life," Richa told IANS.

The 32-year-old actress feels had the film released today, it would have received better distribution and promotional facilities.

"The true test of a film is when it becomes memorable. That's why we like old songs. Sometimes you don't get box-office recognition, but nobody was expecting (box-office success) for this film. For me, the best thing is that people continue to appreciate the film," she added.

"Masaan" was screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. It won two awards.

"'Masaan' gave me a beautiful exposure at Cannes and Marrakech film festival. I developed lots of strong relationships with people and I became better friends with all the people I worked with in the film -- like Neeraj, Vicky and Shweta. They have become a part of my life," Richa said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Richa Chadha Masaan actor Masaan
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp