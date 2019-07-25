Home Entertainment Hindi

Sujoy Ghosh: Decoding the mystery director

Ahead of the release of the series, the writer-director speaks about the journey of Typewriter, the challenges of writing a web-series, and how attached he is to appreciation and criticism.

Published: 25th July 2019 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh

By Heena Khandelwal
Express News Service

It seems thrillers and Sujoy Ghosh walk hand-in-hand. After exploring the genre with full-length feature films like Kahaani (2012) and Badla (2019), and short films like Ahalya (2015) and Anukul (2017), Ghosh sticks to it as he makes his digital debut with Typewriter, a web-series for Netflix, releasing today. Set in Goa, the five-episode series presents a mystery drama with children at the forefront, a theme that is heavily inspired by his childhood desire to go on an adventure, as it happens in storybooks. Ahead of the release of the series, we ask the writer-director about the journey of Typewriter, the challenges of writing a web-series, and how attached he is to appreciation and criticism. Excerpts:

What inspired you to write Typewriter?

This is something that I wanted to do for a long time. For me, Typewriter was like reliving my childhood and doing all those things that I wanted to do as a child. Growing up reading Enid Blyton and Asterix, I always wanted to go on an adventure to a treasure island or something like that, but I never got to do it since life is different from storybooks.

But, it kind of stayed with me for a long time. When I saw films like Jurassic Park, I liked the fact that kids are the protagonists and are saving the world. I wanted to make a film like that, and when Netflix gave me a chance to do a series on the same topic, I thought it is great, it can be done! If they would’ve asked me to write Badla into a series, I couldn’t have, but this could be done and hence, I took the task of writing it. Afterwards, it dawned on me that I had undertaken a mammoth task. 

Did you convert a film script into a web-series?

No, I hadn’t written it at all. I just had a pitch in my head, which I told the Netflix team. Our meeting actually lasted for only five minutes. I pitched my idea and they agreed. 

Was writing for a web series different from writing a film script?

That’s the nature of the beast. That’s what we have undertaken. So, I can’t pretend to be surprised by that. But, it is incredibly challenging, I had to unlearn whatever I had learnt in films and start afresh. 

And, there are no guidelines to teach you how to write it. Writing a film is a cakewalk when compared to writing a web series. For example, when I take the character of Ravi Anand (Purab Kohli), who is the police inspector and is in his mid-30s, I have to decide which part of his life I need to pick up. It’s a call that I have to make and there is no right and wrong. 

Besides, I have to keep Ravi Anand for five episodes, people should see a new Anand in each episode else they will get bored of seeing the same Anand. Unlike a film where I can make one pregnant woman run through Kolkata and get away with that.

Quick five

  • Favourite director, actor and actress: Satyajit Ray, Amitabh Bachchan and Meryl Streep/Vidya Balan
  • If you have to remake a movie of yours: None. Everything has its own time and space, nothing is ahead of its time or late. You made a film, it didn’t work, live with it.
  • A story you would love to adapt: Kabuliwala
  • Writing or directing: Writing because I get to live a lot more lives
  • If not a filmmaker?: Anything. I am not fussy about jobs. I could even be a cab driver.
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sujoy Ghosh Typewriter web series Sujoy Ghosh interview Badla
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp