WATCH | John and Mrunal in 'Rula Diya' song from 'Batla House' will make you emotional

Crooned by Ankit Tiwari and Dhvani Bhanushali, the song has been penned by Prince Dubey.

Published: 25th July 2019 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 09:37 PM

batla_house_rula_diya

John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur in Rula Diya song from Batla House. (Video grab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After 'O Saki Saki' came as the perfect party number, makers of John Abraham-starrer 'Batla House' has dropped a second track, 'Rula Diya', which is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Highlighting the lead actor's personal journey, the song shows a mix of the ups and downs in his relationship with his wife played by Mrunal Thakur.

Ending with John and Mrunal parting ways, the track with its mellifluous music and heart-rending lyrics will leave you wanting for more.

Crooned by Ankit Tiwari and Dhvani Bhanushali, the song has been penned by Prince Dubey.

Sharing the song on his Twitter handle, John wrote, "Listen to this melancholic track now."

The upcoming film draws inspiration from the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 18, 2008.

John will be seen portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter.

The movie is scheduled to release on August 15 this year.

