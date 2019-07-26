Amitabh Bachchan has 'Withdrawal symptoms' as 'Gulabo Sitabo' shoot ends

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says withdrawal symptoms are setting in as the shooting for the "Gulabo Sitabo" schedule nears completion.

Amitabh took to Twitter on Thursday night and wrote: "Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion. Happens all the time... and the next work schedule begins to take over."

The cine icon added that he has wrapped up shooting for the film, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

"So the end to 'Gulabo Sitabo' and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated and the vision of 'KBC' takes over," he wrote.

"Gulabo Sitabo", which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, is set for release on April 24, 2020. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, is written by Juhi Chaturvedi of "Piku" fame.

Gulabo Sitabo -- a legendary pair of puppet sisters, have been part of Uttar Pradesh's folklore. The film, apparently, is a takeoff on these two characters and is believed to be a comedy.