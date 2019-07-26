Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan has 'Withdrawal symptoms' as 'Gulabo Sitabo' shoot ends

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that he has wrapped up shooting for 'Gulabo Sitabo', directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Published: 26th July 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in 'Gulabo Sitabo'. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says withdrawal symptoms are setting in as the shooting for the "Gulabo Sitabo" schedule nears completion.

Amitabh took to Twitter on Thursday night and wrote: "Withdrawal symptoms setting in as the GS schedule nears completion. Happens all the time... and the next work schedule begins to take over."

The cine icon added that he has wrapped up shooting for the film, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's 'word of caution' on social media

"So the end to 'Gulabo Sitabo' and its completion as far as I am concerned gets initiated and the vision of 'KBC' takes over," he wrote.

"Gulabo Sitabo", which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, is set for release on April 24, 2020. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, is written by Juhi Chaturvedi of "Piku" fame.

Gulabo Sitabo -- a legendary pair of puppet sisters, have been part of Uttar Pradesh's folklore. The film, apparently, is a takeoff on these two characters and is believed to be a comedy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gulabo Sitabo Amitabh Bachchan Big B
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp