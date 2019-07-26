Home Entertainment Hindi

I don't want to act only in Bollywood films, says Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar has worked in web series such as 'Girl In The City', 'Official Chukyagiri' and in two seasons of 'Little Things'.

Published: 26th July 2019 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar

Bollywood actress Mithila Palkar (File | Mithila Palkar Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Mithila Palkar, who has won many fans in a short time with her roles in "Karwaan" and "Chopsticks", has said that she is a hardworking person and the she wouldn't attribute everything she has achieved to luck.

Apart from acting in films, Mithila has emerged as a prominent face on digital platforms. She has worked in web series such as "Girl In The City", "Official Chukyagiri" and in two season of "Little Things".

"I wouldn't attribute everything to luck. I think I am very hardworking, and nothing discounts hard work for anything. You have to put in an effort in everything that you do, and you cannot just sit around expecting something to happen," Mithila said, about achieving fame at an early age.

ALSO READ: Mithila Palkar feels curly hair has got her lot of attention

Asked id she was more focused on films than other mediums, she said: "As an actor, I don't want to act only in Bollywood films. When you start working as an actor, especially in India, your goal is to be in Bollywood. I am very greedy as an actor, and I want to do everything. I am ready to work in any industry whether its Bollywood, Hollywood, the digital platforms, South Indian film or Bengali films. Wherever I get a good opportunity, I'll be there."

Mithila said the digital platform lets her experiment. "Internet happened to me because I was open to experiment with it. When 'Filter Copy' (YouTube Channel) and I were starting to explore the internet, the medium was not as huge as it is today. Digital platforms have gained momentum since 2016. I didn't know if the internet will be the next big thing, but it surely has become a legitimate medium of entertainment. I never planned that I would first work in digital platforms and then do films. I just want to improve as an actor and I am also fond of dancing and learning musical instruments. As of now, I am dong a play called 'Dekh Behen'," she said.

In February 2018, Forbes India named Mithila in their Under 30 list of young achievers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mithila Palkar Bollywood
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp