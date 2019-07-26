'I was bleeding and everyone was worried': Malaika Arora on injury during 'Chaiyya chaiyya' shoot

By IANS

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora shot to fame with her superhit dance number "Chhaiyya chhaiyya" with Shah Rulh Khan in Mani Ratnam's 1998 film, "Dil Se". After all these years, super dancer Malaika has come out to reveal a shocking incident about the filming of the song. She was bleeding around the waist while dancing, she revealed.

"I fell several times while shooting for 'Chaiyya chaiyya'. I would sway right and left owing to the strong wind, and to avoid that, the team tied me with the train with a rope through my ghaghra. This was meant to help me balance and (stay in) sync with the train's motion. Unfortunately, when I removed the rope, I discovered I had cuts along my waistline. I was bleeding, and everyone was worried," she said, recalling the shooting for the iconic number on a reality dance show.

Composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar, "Chaiyya chaiyya" made Malaika a dancing star in Bollywood. She would go on perform numerous other blockbuster dances -- from "Maahi ve" in Kaante to "Munni badnaam" in "Dabangg" and the recent "Hello hello" in "Pataakha".