Home Entertainment Hindi

I worked a lot on myself for 'War': Vaani Kapoor

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor had to undergo gruelling sessions of pilates, yoga, weight training in the gym.

Published: 26th July 2019 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor, who wowed the audience with her stunning bikini body in the teaser "War", says she worked a lot on herself to get the fitness needed for the film.

"It's always amazing to get positive feedback from audience and it made me really happy to see the reaction. I worked a lot on myself to get the fitness needed for the film," Vaani said in a statement.

The 30-year-old actress had to undergo gruelling sessions of pilates, yoga, weight training in the gym.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's normalcy hard to find, says Vaani Kapoor

"I was very excited about this project and Sid was very clear as to how he wanted me to look for the part. The toughest was the dieting and making sure there were no cheat meals but it was all worth it," she added.

"War", which stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is directed Siddharth Anand.

ALSO READ: Yash Raj Films' next stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor; will be shot in 14 global cities

"In 'War', we wanted to cast a stunning, super fit girl as she was being paired opposite the most good looking hero of our country, Hrithik Roshan. Vaani fit the bill completely because she is an amazing actress and she put in a lot of effort to look the way she has looked in the film," Anand added.

"War" is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences while they try to beat each other.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film is to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vaani Kapoor War War Hindi film War Hindi movie
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp