I'm not content doing just one thing, says Vir Das

MUMBAI: Actor-comedian Vir Das says as an artiste it is important for him to keep pushing the boundaries.

"As an artiste, it is important not to get complacent, push the boundaries and seek more of what is out there," Vir said.

"I am not content doing just one thing, especially at a time when there is so much content to produce and act in. I look at it as a sort of a personal adventure where I am working across platforms with different material, learning and growing each day," he added.

After spending a year travelling and doing stand-up comedy shows abroad, he has shifted focus to taking up more acting assignments. He will be seen in the dark comedy "Hasmukh", which is produced by Nikkhil Advani.

Apart from that, Vir has locked some projects in the West that are yet to be announced.

"Vir is doing a comedy show, which is in the works. He is developing a series himself for a television network," said a source.

After spreading laughs with his comedy tour and Netflix specials, Vir has made a name for himself with his dramedy series, "Whiskey Cavalier".

In Bollywood, Vir has featured in films such as "Delhi Belly", "Badmaash Company", "Revolver Rani" and "Shivaay".