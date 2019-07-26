Meghna Malik joins Bidita Bag in thriller

By Express News Service

Film and television actor Meghna Malik stars opposite Bidita Bag in the upcoming thriller, Moksh to Maya. The female-centric film is directed by debutant Manoj Singh and is scheduled to release on July 26.

Meghna, who is best known for her appearances in Na Ana Is Desh Laado and Taare Zameen Par, explores a fresh territory with the film.

“I play a cop who is clever and sharp with her job. She is positioned opposite another female character (Bidita), an alleged culprit,” Meghna shares. “I had never played a cop before. We shot the film in Rajasthan inside a real police station. Between takes, I got to interact with the cops and got a window into their lives.”

Moksh to Maya is written by Kapil Kaustubh Sharma.