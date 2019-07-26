Meghna Malik plays a cop in new thriller

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Film and television actor Meghna Malik stars opposite Bidita Bag in the upcoming thriller, Moksh to Maya. The female-centric film, directed by debutant Manoj Singh, is scheduled to release on July 26.



“I play a cop who is clever and sharp with her job. She is positioned opposite another female character (Bidita), an alleged culprit,” Malik shares. “I had never played a cop before.

We shot the film in Rajasthan inside a police station. Between takes, I got to interact with the cops and got a window into their lives.” She says it is a socially relevant film.

“There are situations where the lead character is exploited and misogynistic attitudes toward women arise. It also shows how women can face tough situations and emerge stronger,” says Malik, who will next be seen in Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, directed by Sunny Deol and starring his son Karan.