'Uri: The Surgical Strike' re-releases in Maharashtra on Kargil Diwas

By IANS

MUMBAI: On the occassion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday, the makers of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" have released the film again in Maharashtra.

The movie will be screened for free here.

Sharing the news about the screening, actor Vicky Kaushal, who played the lead role in "Uri: The Surgical Strike", took to Instagram and wrote: "Happy and honoured to share that our film 'Uri...' will be re-released only for today (Friday), July 26, to commemorate Kargil Diwas.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal to play Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar’s next, Sam

"It will be screened for free in 500 theatres accross Maharashtra. Extremely thankful to the Maharashtra State Government for their support and encouragement to this initiative..."

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Aditya Dhar, "Uri: The Surgical Strike" is a war-based drama, which traces the real life events of the 2016 Uri attack and its aftermath.