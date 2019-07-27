Home Entertainment Hindi

Arjun Kapoor takes off cap after nine months, Malaika Arora gushes

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared a stop motion video to flaunt his short-cropped hair on Instagram.

Published: 27th July 2019 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor has finally taken his cap off. The actor was hiding his hairdo for the past nine months, to keep his look in the upcoming period drama "Panipat" a secret.

Arjun shared a stop motion video to flaunt his short-cropped hair on Instagram.

"9 months later... Baal baal bach gaye," he captioned the video.

The 34-year-old actor shared a small video clip on Instagram stories and said it was time to get rid of his caps and hats.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's look in Panipat'. (Photo | Arjun Kapoor Instagram)

"Hey, guys. I am finally ready to get rid of my caps. I know a lot of people have seen me wearing caps and wondering why I have been doing that for the last six months. 'Maine apne baal mundwaye they 'Panipat' ke liye on November 16, 2018 (I had gone bald for 'Panipat' on November 16, 2018). Now, it's the end of July. The film is done and I can finally get rid of my cap."

ALSO READ: 'I was bleeding and everyone was worried': Malaika Arora on injury during 'Chaiyya chaiyya' shoot

"Unfortunately, with that, I have to also let go of all the caps jo maine collect kiye in 7-8 mahino mein. Bohot mazaa aaya pehen ke (had fun wearing them), lekin now I think it's time I start roaming around with my hair being visible because it has grown. The look is safeguarded because we managed to protect it for so many months. Thank you for being patient."

Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora was also eager to see him without the cap.

"Hmmm," she commented on one of his post.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat, which is one of the most epic wars in India's history. It features actors Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp