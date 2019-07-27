Did Salman Khan give Iulia Vantur a diamond ring on her birthday?

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur turned a year older on Wednesday, and the grapevine is rife with the rumour that the "Bharat" star has gifted Iulia a diamond ring.

The reports also state that it was Salman's mother Salma Khan who suggested him to give Iulia a piece of jewellery on her birthday.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur (Photo | Iulia Vantur Instagram)

Salman and Iulia, a Romanian actor-singer, have never confirmed their relationship but they have often been spotted together.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for "Dabangg 3".