Mission Mangal releases first song 'Dil Mein Mars Hai' 

By Express News Service

The first song from Mission Mangal, titled Dil Mein Mars Hai, is out. The inspirational anthem penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya is composed by Amit Trivedi and performed by Benny Dayal and Vibha Saraf.



Talking about the idea behind the track, Director Jagan Shakti said, “The song is more like an anthem that plays out at different junctures in the film. It almost binds the story together.

Each scientist working on Mission Mangal has their own idea for this ambitious venture, but faces roadblocks while executing them.” Composer Amit Trivedi shared that the film has a number of songs and is ‘score-heavy’.

Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. The film is based on the 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) conducted by scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).



The mission saw India became the first Asian nation to reach Martian orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt. Mission Mangal is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019.