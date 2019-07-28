Alia Bhatt's special note for her daddy

Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt along with his daughter Alia Bhatt.

By IANS

OOTY: Actress Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the Ooty schedule of "Sadak 2" with a special note to her "not so old man" Mahesh Bhatt.

Alia took to Instagram to share the update on the film through an image of herself with her father.

"Schedule wrap... My not so old man has more energy than the whole crew put together. Love you daddy...until next time," she wrote along with the image.

In the image, Alia is all smiles as she poses with her father for a selfie.

The actress posted special moments from Ooty with her fans and followers on social media. She shared how she is enjoying family time with a picture of herself with mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, and also the moment when she channelled her inner child as she posted an image of herself on a swing.

Mahesh had also shared a photograph of sisters Alia, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen enjoying quality time together at the scenic holiday spot.

They were in Ooty to shoot for "Sadak 2", which marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit "Sadak".

"Sadak", a romantic thriller, featured Pooja and Sanjay Dutt and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991. The film also had a popular musical score.

The late Sadashiv Amrapurkar's award-winning performance as Maharani won him fans, and his character is still considered one of the best screen villains in Bollywood. The film bore shades of the 1976 American movie, "Taxi Driver".

"Sadak 2" is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.

