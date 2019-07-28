Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades name their son Arik

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have named their new-born Arik.

Sharing on Intagram a photograph in which he is seen holding Arik's hand, Arjun wrote:

"That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives.

"Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal."

In April, Arjun confirmed that Gabriella and he were expecting their first child together. Gabriella gave birth to Arik on July 18.

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.