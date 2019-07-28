Kapil Sharma voices Red in Angry Birds Movie 2's Hindi version

Express Features By

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has voiced ‘Red’ in the Hindi version of Angry Birds Movie 2, releasing in India on August 23. “In the West, artists first voice for their characters after which the film is shot using graphics. But over here, it’s opposite,” said Sharma, pointing out the difference between the two.

The actor joked that he finds his on-screen character, the hotheaded ‘Red’, relatable. “He is the hero but, at times, he gets entangled in tough situations. Knowing my history, you’d agree I am Red,” he smiled.