Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' virtual PDA session

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday with her family, including her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick in Miami.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas at Miami.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas at Miami. (Photo | Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

LOS ANGELES: Actress Priyanka Chopra is setting relationship goals by sharing loved-up photographs with husband and pop star Nick Jonas from her Miami birthday vacation.

Priyanka turned 37 on July 18. She celebrated her birthday with her family, including her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick in Miami.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share some moments from birthday celebrations, in which Priyanka and Nick can be seen embracing each other's company.

The most romantic of them all is the one which shows Priyanka lying in an inflated pool in a pink bikini with matching gloves as she holds on to Nick's foot. Shirtless Nick can be seen adoring Priyanka's smile.

VIEW GALLERY: Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Priyanka Chopra from her Miami vacation

The actress captioned the image: "My heart". Nick reacted to it with heart emojis. Nick's mother Denise Jonas also commented on the post saying, "My favorite".

Socialite Paris Hilton also dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

The second image is a close-up of the couple. Priyanka is seen leaning her head on Nick's chest as they both look at each other adoringly. Instead of words, she used a simple heart emoji as a caption to the image. Actress Hillary Duff called the picture "sweet" while Nargis Fakhri wrote "Ahhhhh to be in love".

The third picture shows Priyanka dressed in colourful striped co-ords as she poses on the yacht.

On the work front, Priyanka is elated that her film "The Sky Is Pink", helmed by Shonali Bose, will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13.

"The Sky Is Pink" is a love story of a couple -- Aditi and Niren Chaudhary -- spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter -- Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

