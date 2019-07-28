Home Entertainment Hindi

Sex in the city

It’s better when Aakash Mehta talks nineteen to a dozen than when he goes cold turkey.

Published: 28th July 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Comedian Aakash Mehta

Comedian Aakash Mehta

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

It’s better when Aakash Mehta talks nineteen to a dozen than when he goes cold turkey. When the latter happens, it’s a sign of a storm brewing inside. Using his voice to assert himself on subjects of social concern is akin to second nature for this 26-year-old law graduate turned comedian.

He has been extremely vocal about sexual taboos and long-held prejudices that shackle Indian society with superstition and dogmas that lack a rationale. And when he really cannot do anything about it, he withdraws into a silent state of brooding. Taking the stage at Akshara Theatre on July 28, he presents Nasty, a show that allows him to talk about societal prejudices towards sex (education, he emphasis) and the way relationships brew in society. 

Just the other day a gentleman walked up to Mehta after watching his show and looked up at him disgustingly. He said ‘how can you talk about blow jobs in public’? Mehta simply asked him, ‘Why can’t I?’ “These occurrences rattle me. If you cannot be comfortable with the basic process of sexual interchange that got you here, what can I say.” 

Nasty is unquestionably the kind of script that transcends cities and nationalities and relates with human thought at its core. It is a four-part show with the remaining editions named clean, dark and wrong. Each one is performed separately with a set of different discussants. This particular show looks at how relationships develop in the presence of tense sexual undertows, it talks about the artistes’ experiences from childhood until now reflecting upon his sexual knowledge, how he has grown to understand it and appreciate it maturely.

It also includes some crude hard facts of sexual life that no matter how much we turn away from, follows us like a stubborn shadow. “We need to address shame. Why can’t we mention sex without a smirk? Why cannot we maturely watch adult shows? Why do we always see sex in a salacious light?” he questions, adding, “I’ve spoken to several women and men about their experiences before concluding what say.”

Disillusioned by the Indian justice system, Mehta began dabbling into comedy in his first year of law. He felt humour would be able to bring changes faster than any legislation in the world in terms of sexual orientation, freedom and expression. So here he is, arguing for the cause of sexual liberation with a few laughs to toss in a bit of fun.  

On: July 28, at 7:00pm and 8:00pm

At: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aakash Mehta Societal prejudices Taboo comedy
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp