Shreyas Puranik's candid view on his mentor Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Nagpur boy Shreyas Puranik, who started singing at the tender age of three, made an impressive Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani in 2015.

Nagpur boy Shreyas Puranik, who started singing at the tender age of three, made an impressive Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani in 2015. Having assisted the director in composing music and also singing in Malaal, co-produced by Bhansali, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter is concentrating on individual projects. He recently recreated the song Naam Ada Likhna and promises more such projects. Excerpts:   

Why did you choose to recreate Naam Adah Likhna?

The song is special. It has Gulzar Sahab's lyrics and the original music is by Shantanu Moitra. I just wanted to recreate the evergreen melody into a new song. However, I have not changed the melody and played with the arrangements in my own way. And I am excited that it already has two million views.  

How was it to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

It is everyone’s dream to work with a director/composer like him. And I am blessed to have started my career by assisting him in Bajirao Mastani. I have learnt a lot from him and in fact. He is a very hardworking person and since I have worked with him in period dramas I have seen his dedication in detail. He brings in the flavour of that period into a song so effortlessly. If you hear Khalibali or Ghoomar, you will understand. 

Tell us about rapping and singing for Bhansali’s Malaal.

Lots of reworking goes on when Sanjay sir is composing. So since Malaal has some Marathi elements, he asked me if I could rap. And Aila Re became the first Hindi song to have a Marathi rap. I was always drawn towards rapping, more so after Gully Boy. I like Divine. Also, rap helps you connect with the younger crowd, so while I rapped, Vishal Dadlani sang the song. The other song is Naad Khula, which I have sung and composed and it took two years to make it because the first time I presented it to Sanjay Sir he didn’t like it.  

