Home Entertainment Hindi

Anurag Kashyap my worst enemy, says Vikramaditya Motwane

During the first season of 'Sacred Games', Vikramaditya Motwane co-directed the show with Anurag Kashyap and also was the showrunner.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Together, they have collaborated on critically-acclaimed films such as "Udaan", "Trapped", "Bhavesh Joshi: Superhero" and the Netflix series "Sacred Games". Vikramaditya Motwane, however, he has an unspoken understanding of not visiting each other's set because they are best friends and worst enemies.

During the first season of "Sacred Games", Motwane co-directed the show with Kashyap and also was the showrunner. In the second season, he is focussed on just being showrunner, and so he did did not visit the set.

"We are the worst of enemies. Anurag Kashyap does not visit my set, and I do not go to his set, because we might just kill each other! We are good when it comes to eating and drinking together, or hanging out, but no set visits. It is an understanding we have," said Motwane.

ALSO READ: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap gets 'threat' on Twitter, files complaint

Based on the novel of the same name by Vikram Chandra, the script of the show is written by Varun Grover.

Anurag is co-directing the upcoming season of "Sacred Games" with "Masaan" maker Neeraj Ghaywan. Season two premieres on August 15.

Along with the lead cast of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the new season also features Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny, Ranvir Shorey, and Shobita Dhulipala among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikramaditya Motwane Anurag Kashyap
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp