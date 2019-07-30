Deepika Padukone shares throwback photo with hubby Ranveer Singh

Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have previously co-starred in 'Padmaavat', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Photo | Deepika Padukone Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone has shared a throwback photograph of herself along with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh caught in a candid moment.

In the Instagram image, the star-couple are seen smiling at each other as they pose for the photograph. Deepika looks stunning in a white floor-sweeping gown, while Ranveer was a contrast in a black suit with a floral print.

Deepika captioned it: "Us".

This is not the first time Deepika has shown affection for Ranveer on social media. The two keep commenting on each other's photographs.

The pair will seen together for the first time post marriage in "83", which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer plays the team's captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays his wife Romi.

The couple has previously co-starred in "Padmaavat", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela".

Deepika has also wrapped up "Chhapaak", in which she plays the role of an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

