Jabariya Jodi release date pushed to August 9

By Express News Service

The release date of Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi has been shifted from August 2 to August 9, 2019. The decision was taken to avoid the clutter caused by multiple releases on August 2.

Moreover, with former releases like Judgemental Hai Kya enjoying a solid run at the box-office, exhibitors have requested the makers to push the film to next week.

Jabariya Jodi will now enjoy a solo release on August 9. The romantic comedy is based on the issue of groom kidnappings in Bihar. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Jaaved Jafferi, Sanjay Mishra and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Directed by Prashant Singh, Jabariya Jodi and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media and Entertainment. Sidharth Malhotra is presently working on Sher Shah, a biopic on Kargil War hero Vikram Batra. Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Kesari. Her upcoming release is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Arjun Kapoor.