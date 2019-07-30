Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana aces beach look in shades of blue

By IANS

MALE: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is giving major fashion goals with her photographs from her Maldives vacation.

Recently SRK shared glimpses of his family vacation to the Maldives on Instagram, and now it is Suhana's photograph from the trip which is doing the rounds on the Internet.

Sporting a white and blue checkered shirt over a blue tube top, the star kid makes a stylish beach fashion statement in casual wear.

In the viral image, Suhana is seen sitting atop a boat with the backdrop of azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean.