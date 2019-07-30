WATCH | Teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s 'Prasthanam' is out

By Express News Service

The teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s Prasthanam is out. Directed by Deva Katta, the film is a remake of Deva’s 2010 Telugu political drama of the same name.

The Hindi version is set in Uttar Pradesh and also stars Ali Fazal, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunkey Panday and Amyra Dastur.

The teaser, which was launched on occasion of Sanjay Dutt’s 60th birthday, opens with the words, “Haq doge toh Ramayan shuru hogi, cheenoge toh Mahabharat (grant rights and you have started the Ramayana, snatch them and you have the Mahabharata)." Themes of loyalty, integrity and dynastic politics dominate the 1-min-8-second teaser.

The film also marks Sanjay’s reunion with Manisha Koirala after a gap of ten years. Manisha had portrayed Sanjay’s mother, late actor Nagris Dutt, in Sanju (2018).Prasthanam is produced by Manyata Dutt under the banner of Sanjay Dutt Productions. The film is scheduled to release on September 20.

Earlier today, Sanjay Dutt’s first look as Adheera from KGF: Chapter 2 was unveiled. The actor will also be seen in anipat, Sadak 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Torbaaz.