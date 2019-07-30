Home Entertainment Hindi

'Total Dhamaal' actress Niharica Raizada to play lead in women-centric film

Bollywood actress Niharica Raizada is looking forward to work with Neelima Azeem in her next film.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Niharica Raizada

Bollywood actress Niharica Raizada (Photo | Niharica Raizada Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Niharica Raizada, who has featured in films such as "Baby" and "Total Dhamaal", has confirmed that she is playing the female lead in a yet-untitled, heroine-centric film dealing with women and freedom.

"It's a women-centric film, but at the same time it's a light comedy. It talks of women and freedom. It's about how today's women are expressing themselves and creating their own mark in the society," said Niharica about the project, which also stars Neelima Azim.

Niharica was interacting with the media at the domestic airport on Monday, while leaving for the muhurat of the film, after which shooting will start.

"Right now, I am headed for Karnal in Haryana to shoot for the film. It is my first lead role after "Waarrior Savitri"," added Niharica.

Niharica is looking forward to work with Neelima Azeem in her next film. "She is really good actress and I am sure I will learn something new while working with her. I feel fortunate that I have been working with legendary actors," she said.

The actress will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. She is undergoing rigorous preparations to play an ATS officer in the film.

How does it feel to be a part of such a big film? "I don't think it has sunk in yet!" she replied.

She is clearly in awe of Shetty. "He is the best director in Bollywood," she declared.

"Sooryavanshi" is co-produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films. The film is slated to release on March 27 next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niharica Raizada Total Dhamaal
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp