TV actor Mohit Abrol accuses ex-fiancee Mansi Srivastava of cheating

By IANS

MUMBAI: After breaking up with actress Mansi Srivastava a few months ago, TV actor Mohit Abrol has now accused her of cheating on him with her former co-star Arhaan Behl.

In an Instagram post, which is now deleted, Mohit opened up about his relationship, saying Mansi used him.

"I wanted to see her again, to say goodbye the way I wanted. Then I realised if I got my way, I would never say goodbye how hard is it to say goodbye to people you really love and care. It's like cutting away a part of your body and throwing it away.

"I'm content that you moved on. I have loved you truly, for me it was forever Then I realised that nothing lasts forever. Forever is a lie. You moved on while still engaged to me but what hurts the most is it's not the first time you did it. I know it won't be the last. Don't use your new lover like you used me or don't use him for eight long years," he said.

He added: "You lived in with me for all this time like a wife. I took all your responsibility and what I got in return... From Delhi to Mumbai, I took care of everything from your finances to driving you to auditions.

"I did everything for you what a husband does. Living in for eight years with you made me responsible. I gave you my eight long years, eight years of mine.I didn't care about my career or my health...All I cared about was you."

Mohit also shared that he tried to kill himself with sleeping pills.

"Even when you had an affair with Arhaan and I tried to kill my self with sleeping pills, I got up after 3 days in ICU and you weren't even there. You were never there when I needed you. I had let you go that time but when Arhaan left you you tried coming back and made my life hell. I finally took you back thinking you have changed was mistaken, I regret that moment when I took you back. It should have been over then only," added the "Porus" actor.