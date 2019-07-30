Home Entertainment Hindi

TV actor Mohit Abrol accuses ex-fiancee Mansi Srivastava of cheating

In an Instagram post, which is now deleted, TV actor Mohit Abrol opened up about his relationship, saying Mansi used him.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

TV actress Mansi Srivastava

TV actress Mansi Srivastava (Photo | Mansi Srivastava Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After breaking up with actress Mansi Srivastava a few months ago, TV actor Mohit Abrol has now accused her of cheating on him with her former co-star Arhaan Behl.

In an Instagram post, which is now deleted, Mohit opened up about his relationship, saying Mansi used him.

"I wanted to see her again, to say goodbye the way I wanted. Then I realised if I got my way, I would never say goodbye how hard is it to say goodbye to people you really love and care. It's like cutting away a part of your body and throwing it away.

"I'm content that you moved on. I have loved you truly, for me it was forever Then I realised that nothing lasts forever. Forever is a lie. You moved on while still engaged to me but what hurts the most is it's not the first time you did it. I know it won't be the last. Don't use your new lover like you used me or don't use him for eight long years," he said.

He added: "You lived in with me for all this time like a wife. I took all your responsibility and what I got in return... From Delhi to Mumbai, I took care of everything from your finances to driving you to auditions.

"I did everything for you what a husband does. Living in for eight years with you made me responsible. I gave you my eight long years, eight years of mine.I didn't care about my career or my health...All I cared about was you."

Mohit also shared that he tried to kill himself with sleeping pills.

"Even when you had an affair with Arhaan and I tried to kill my self with sleeping pills, I got up after 3 days in ICU and you weren't even there. You were never there when I needed you. I had let you go that time but when Arhaan left you you tried coming back and made my life hell. I finally took you back thinking you have changed was mistaken, I regret that moment when I took you back. It should have been over then only," added the "Porus" actor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mansi Srivastava Mohit Abrol
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp