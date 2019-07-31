Ayushmann Khurrana wraps up the shoot for his next, Gulabo Sitabo 

By Express News Service

Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped up shooting for his next film, Gulabo Sitabo.

The film sees him team up with Amitabh Bachchan, and also marks his reunion with director Shoojit Sircar.

Ayushmann tweeted a photograph along with the entire cast and crew of the film, saying “It’s a wrap!”

Details about the film and Ayushmann’s character are still under wraps. Gulabo Sitabo is set for release on April 24 next year.

The film is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who earlier scripted Piku for Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo refers to a legendary pair of puppet sisters, part of Uttar Pradesh’s folklore. The film is apparently a takeoff on these two characters.