WATCH | Sidharth, Parineeti groove in this addicting wedding song 'Macchardani' from 'Jabariya Jodi'

The film is reportedly based on the practice of abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar.

Published: 31st July 2019

Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in Jabariya Jodi. (Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The makers of 'Jabariya Jodi' dropped the latest track 'Macchardani' from the film on Wednesday.

Sharing the link of the song, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Make way for some Jabariya style celebrations! The 'hatke' wedding song of the year Macchardani video out now" on her Twitter account.

Sung by Vishal Mishra and Jyotica Tangri, the song has been written by Raj Shekhar.

The two-minute twenty nine-seconds long wedding song features Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra and Aparshakti Khurana. In the song, Parineeti's haldi ceremony is going on.

Parineeti looks gorgeous in blinky white sharara paired with golden earrings and green bangles. She's wearing minimal makeup with just highlighting her eyes in blue kohl. While Sidharth can be seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans with colourful stole.

Parineeti, who is playing the role of a smart, fearless and bold Babli Yadav looks elegant and pretty throughout the song. On the other hand, Sidharth looks rustic matching with the character he will be seen playing in the film.

The film is reportedly based on the practice of abduction of grooms (Pakadwa Vivah) prevalent in the Indian state of Bihar. The 'Pakadwa vivah' is a practice in which the groom is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick is directed by Prashant Singh.

ALSO READ | 'Jabariya Jodi' will explore another side of groom kidnapping with humour, says film's writer

Meanwhile, Parineeti, who last appeared in 'Kesari' alongside Akshay Kumar, will be next seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' opposite Arjun Kapoor, 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', the Saina Nehwal biopic and the Hindi remake of 'The Girl on the Train'.

On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in 'Marjaavan' opposite 'Ek Villain' co-star Riteish Deshmukh and debutante Tara Sutaria.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 9.

