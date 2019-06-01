Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik Roshan meets Jackie Chan, calls it incredible experience

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a number of photos with the iconic martial artiste.

Published: 01st June 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

BEIJING: Hrithik Roshan is on cloud nine after the Bollywood actor got a chance to meet veteran action star Jackie Chan during his visit to China.

The 45-year-old actor is in the country where is he is promoting his film "Kaabil" ahead of its release on June 5.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a number of photos with the iconic martial artiste.

"Meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience. Inspired. #kaabilinchina #ilovechina #china @jackiechan," he wrote in the caption.

"Kaabil", which released in India in 2017, also features Yami Gautam and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

The film follows a specially-abled couple; Rohan and Supriya, who lead a blissful married life.

But their happiness comes to a standstill due to unavertable circumstances for which Rohan vows to take revenge over the culprits.

"Kaabil" is produced by FilmKraft, imported by China Film Group corporation and is distributed and translated by China film group.

It is distributed internationally by B4U Motion Pictures Release, and is promoted by Tianjin Qitai Culture Communication Co.Ltd.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Jackie Chan kaabil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp