Prabhudheva’s iconic song, Muqabala, recreated for Street Dancer 3D

Prabhudheva’s iconic song Mukkala Muqabala, originally composed by AR Rahman for the 1994 film Kadhalan, has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for Street Dancer 3D.

Prabhudheva’s iconic song Mukkala Muqabala, originally composed by AR Rahman for the 1994 film Kadhalan, has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for Street Dancer 3D. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the upcoming dance extravaganza also stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The recreated version of Muqabala was shot in Dubai, with Prabhudheva performing the steps in a minute-long sequence in a single take. 

On recreating the cult song for Street Dancer 3D, producer Bhushan Kumar says, “Muqabala is a song that became an instant hit back then and is still played in the clubs. When Remo had a situation in the film where we get to see Prabhudheva show his dance moves, I knew we needed to bring Muqabala back.

The song was shot in Dubai recently and it features Prabhudheva, Varun and Shraddha with our key dancers. Audience is going to be blown away with the video and choreography.”Street Dancer 3 also stars Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh and others. The film is scheduled to release on January 24, 2020. Meanwhile, Prabhudheva is presently directing Dabanng 3 starring Salman Khan.

