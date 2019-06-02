Home Entertainment Hindi

'It's a sign': Junior Bachchan hints at sequel 'Happy New Year'

Bachchan Junior posted a picture of a vehicle with "Nandu" which was the "Guru" actor's character name in "Happy New Year".

Published: 02nd June 2019

Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Bachchan hinted to his "Happy New Year" co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and director Farah Khan that it was time to make a sequel of their 2014 hit.

Bachchan Junior posted a picture of a vehicle with "Nandu" written on it in Hindi. "Nandu" was the "Guru" actor's character name in "Happy New Year", which also starred Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Jackie Shroff.

The 43-year-old actor captioned the image: "It's a sign! SRK, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Jackie Shroff. Time to get the band back together guys."

"Happy New Year" told the story of a heist at a hotel in Dubai.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen on screen in "Manmarziyaan", which also featured Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

