'It's a sign': Junior Bachchan hints at sequel 'Happy New Year'

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Bachchan hinted to his "Happy New Year" co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and director Farah Khan that it was time to make a sequel of their 2014 hit.
Bachchan Junior posted a picture of a vehicle with "Nandu" written on it in Hindi. "Nandu" was the "Guru" actor's character name in "Happy New Year", which also starred Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Jackie Shroff.
@iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheFarahKhan @bomanirani @SonuSood @bindasbhidu— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 1, 2019
Time to get the band back together guys? pic.twitter.com/FSf6jPaSZY
The 43-year-old actor captioned the image: "It's a sign! SRK, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood and Jackie Shroff. Time to get the band back together guys."
"Happy New Year" told the story of a heist at a hotel in Dubai.
Abhishek Bachchan was last seen on screen in "Manmarziyaan", which also featured Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.