Lawrence returns to direct Laxmmi Bomb, thanks Akshay for resolving issues

By Express News Service

Raghava Lawrence is back on board as the director of Laxmmi Bomb after temporarily quitting the project over creative differences with the makers. Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker announced that he is returning to helm the Hindi remake of his popular Kanchana/Muni franchise. He thanked Akshay Kumar for understanding his ‘feelings’ and ‘sorting all issues’. The 43-year-old director, who had earlier accused the makers of Laxmmi Bomb of disrespecting him by releasing the film’s first look without his knowledge, also thanked producer Shabinaa Khan in his note.

Laxmmi Bomb went on floors in Mumbai in April with the staging of the song Bismillah. The film stars Akshay in the role of a fearful man who gets possessed by a vengeful transgender ghost. Akshay’s character was originally played by Lawrence himself in the successful Tamil franchise.

Laxmmi Bomb is co-produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment. Kiara Advani has been cast as the female lead opposite Akshay. The makers have reportedly approached R Madhavan to essay the ghost character. The film is slated for release on June 5, 2020.