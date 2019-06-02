Mouni Roy out of Nawazuddin-starrer Bole Chudiyan

By Express News Service

Mouni Roy is no longer a part of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Bole Chudiyan. Produced by Woodpecker Movies, the romantic comedy is being directed by Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. Although the film was expected to go on floors this month, it was announced on Friday that Mouni will not be involved with the project. This was followed by a statement by producer Rajesh Bhatia accusing the actor of unprofessionalism and disregarding a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“The actor, director, Kiran (Bhatia, co-producer) & I as producers and content head did our best to reason out with her about lack of her professionalism and dedication but she suddenly lost cool and was ill-tempered,” Rajesh said.

The producer added that the film will go on floors as scheduled and Mouni will be replaced by a new actor. “Woodpecker Movies stays fully invested in the project and will go ahead with the film with a new heroine,” he said.On the other side, Mouni’s spokesperson refuted the allegations saying they do not wish to indulge in ‘mud-slinging’.

“Rajesh Bhatia is now claiming that Mouni is not a professional, whereas there are several emails and text messages proving otherwise, which we will be happy to share. Even the contract isn’t signed because of the discrepancies in it,” the spokesperson said, adding that the actor wishes to maintain her silence.A popular television star, Mouni Roy made her full-fledged Bollywood debut in Gold. She was recently seen in the spy-thriller Romeo Akbar Walter. Her upcoming projects include Made in China and Brahmastra.