Home Entertainment Hindi

'Four More Shots Please!' to be back with season two

The first season of 'Four More Shots Please!' premiered in January this year in over 200 countries and territories.

Published: 03rd June 2019 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Four More Shots Please!'

A still from 'Four More Shots Please!' (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Web series "Four More Shots Please!", starring actresses Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari and Bani J, will be returning for a second season.

Amazon Prime Video made the announcement on Monday, read a statement.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the second season of "Four More Shots Please!" will see the four women making radical choices in love, career and friendship.

Their choices will put them through the grind, make them question their inner being but will ultimately redefine their lives.

The first season of the show premiered in January this year in over 200 countries and territories.

The show also features Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman and Neil Bhoopalam.

ALSO READ: Been waiting for 15 years for a story like 'Four More Shots Please!' to happen in India, says Lisa Ray

"'Four More Shots Please!' has struck a chord with consumers across the board. The show received an overwhelming response and was appreciated for its fresh, bold and unapologetic take on modern Indian women -- their lives and friendship.

"And we are now thrilled to announce that (characters) Damini, Anjana, Umang and Siddhi will return for another engaging season," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video, India.

To this, Pritish Nandy, Chairman at Pritish Nandy Communications, added: "The show was loved by both men and women as it explored the nature of relationships, all relationships, and demonstrated how love, ambition, courage and friendship can survive even under the most difficult of circumstances.... The second season takes many new twists and turns. It's delightful. It's addictive."

Nupur Asthana, director of the second season, is "thrilled to be charged with the responsibility of visually crafting the world of the four best friends".

"The almost all-female writer's room and production crew is abuzz with ideas on how their stories evolve from here. Season two will certainly see a lot of new twists in the lives of the young women, following the aftermath of the first season's finale," added Asthana.

"Four More Shots Please!" is written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Four More Shots Please Four More Shots Please season two Four More Shots Please web series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp