Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm comfortable being on camera without any make-up: Kiara Advani on 'Kabir Singh'

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani had a no make-up policy for director Sandeep Vanga's upcoming film 'Kabir Singh'.

Published: 03rd June 2019 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani (Photo | Kiara Advani Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani says she is comfortable being in front of the camera without any make-up.

Kiara had a no make-up policy for director Sandeep Vanga's upcoming film "Kabir Singh", in which she essays the role of a simple college girl named Preeti.

"I'm a directors' actor, so if the director has a certain vision for the character's look then I go with that," Kiara said in a statement.

"Preeti's simplicity and innocence is what makes Kabir fall head over heels for her. Sandeep Sir wanted to capture that purity and also make me look like a 19-year-old first-year student.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to play lead in 'Indoo Ki Jawani'

"I'm comfortable being in front of the camera without any make-up, so it felt effortless and the plus point of not having to reach extra early on set for hair and make-up was another plus," she added.

Actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Dr. Kabir Rajveer Singh in the film, which is a remake of the popular Telugu movie "Arjun Reddy" that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. The remake is written and directed by Vanga.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiara Advani Kabir Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp