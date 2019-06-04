Abhay Deol talks about his life as an eco-warrior

Fathima Ashraf By

Express News Service

Abhay Deol is quite the non-conformist. Whether it is by headlining off-beat movies (Dev D and Manorama Six Feet Under), taking a break at the peak of his career to learn welding, not endorsing fairness creams— the Mumbai-based actor is evidently not a regular Bollywood star. Nevertheless, a star he is. He catches our attention more for being an ardent supporter of green initiatives. The actor recently launched the campaign, Humans of Planet Earth (H.O.P.E) ­­— an initiative led by Goa-based eco-tourism firm, B: Live. Ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, we spoke to him about his life as an eco-warrior, movies, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

What was your first step in becoming an eco-warrior? How has it changed your life?

Once I realised the urgency that is needed to combat this threat, I decided to do all I can as an eco-warrior, as you put it, by gradually changing the way I live my life. I gave up plastic altogether and now when I travel or when I am on sets, I carry water in glass bottles and avoid buying bottled water as the plastic is non-biodegradable.

The bigger steps I have taken include turning my house in Goa into an eco-friendly home. From rainwater harvesting, installing solar panels, composting wet dirt, recycling the dry ones, growing organic vegetables and setting up a natural filtration pool. This change is a continuous process, and I hope to make the next generation of eco-warriors aware.

Who influenced you to become environmentally conscious?

I did not change overnight. It started with small steps to reduce my carbon footprint by switching off appliances when not in use, conserving water and limiting plastic use. These habits, that were picked up earlier on in life made me more sensitive and aware of the growing threat to our environment. Social media has been a good tool in this regard and documentaries like The Blue Planet and similar efforts by the likes of David Attenborough has influenced a lot of people globally towards caring about our ecology.

How does H.O.P.E resonate with your values?

I am proud to support the initiative. If any ‘human’ on the earth can inspire at least one person to make a change that positively affects the environment, it becomes worth encouraging campaigns like these. Stories of personal and organised efforts influenced me, educated me and led me to a more sustainable path which I now follow passionately. That is why it is heartening to see that H.O.P.E also seeks to inspire such values and reach out to spread awareness about sustainability and going green.

How do you think a common man can bring about change?

It has always been the common man who has brought about change and even revolutions. If our planet has a chance, then it is the ordinary heroes who will bring about extraordinary change. Which is why H.O.P.E will bring forward narratives of not just public personalities, but the unsung heroes whose stories can inspire passion and a sense of responsibility towards saving our planet.

What are your thoughts on the indie film scene in India?

Over 10 years back, when I was trying to make indie movies, I managed to do so, because for a brief window, there was a multiplex boom. But that window shut as soon as the multiplex boom came to an end. The same thing is happening today with the digital boom, the only difference is that the digital space is limitless. So, this time around it will survive.