Home Entertainment Hindi

Bhumi Pednekar happy with co-actors who bring diversity to screen

Bhumi Pednekar says it is wonderful to work with co-actors, whose movies have not only made good box office numbers, but also proved their versatility.

Published: 04th June 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: In her upcoming projects, actress Bhumi Pednekar is working with Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan. She says it is wonderful to work with co-actors, whose movies have not only made good box office numbers, but also proved their versatility.

With Ayushmann, Bhumi has worked in "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" and "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan". Now she will share screen space with him in "Bala".

"Ayushmann and I have done three films together and we share a great equation as co-stars and as friends which is why people have appreciated our chemistry on screen. We bond like a house on fire and it just shows on screen," Bhumi said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Check out Taapsee, Bhumi Pednekar as the Octogenarian sharpshooter sisters

She is collaborating with Vicky and Kartik for the first time. With Vicky, she features in a horror film backed by Karan Johar, and with Kartik, she will share the frame in the remake of "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Bhumi said: "I'm excited to team up with Vicky and Kartik. They have had a great run at the box office and they have made a strong mark with what they bring to the table as actors.

"I'm doing very different work with them and so audiences will get to see two very different sides of me in these films."

As an actor herself, she is happy with the films on her plate.

"These are exactly the kind of projects that I want to do as an artiste. It's amazing to collaborate with such fantastic actors who are doing exciting work and bringing such diversity on screen," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp