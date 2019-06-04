Home Entertainment Hindi

'Gully Boy' actor Vijay Varma to feature in cameo in 'Super 30'

For Vijay Varma, who has also featured in films like 'Monsoon Shootout', 'Pink' and 'Rangrezz', the story of 'Super 30' was a big pull.

Published: 04th June 2019 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma (Photo | Vijay Varma Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma, who played Moeen bhai in "Gully Boy", will be seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30" in a cameo role.

For Vijay, who has also featured in films like "Monsoon Shootout", "Pink" and "Rangrezz", the story of "Super 30" was a big pull.

ALSO READ: Moeen’s dignity was a part of the Gully Boy script: Vijay Varma

The movie is based on the real life story of mathematics genius Anand Kumar who coaches economically backward students for IIT-JEE in Bihar every year.

Anand is portrayed by Hrithik in the movie, which also stars Mrunal Thakur.

The film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Varma Super 30 Super 30 film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp