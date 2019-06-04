Home Entertainment Hindi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's next on Netflix, 'Serious Men'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play the lead role in Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming Netflix original film Serious Men. 

Published: 04th June 2019

By Express News Service

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will play the lead role in Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming Netflix original film Serious Men. Based on journalist Manu Joseph’s eponymous book, the film follows a Mumbai slum dweller who convinces the world that his 10-year-old son is a genius. This is Nawazuddin’s second collaboration with Netflix after Sacred Games.

“I am very excited to be a part of Netflix’s Serious Men and work with a creative mind like Sudhir Mishra. This is my second stint with Netflix after Sacred Games and I hope that people give Ayyan Mani the same love that they extended to Ganesh Gaitonde,” said Nawaz. 

Sudhir Mishra is known for directing the critically-acclaimed films Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Inkaar. His last directorial outing was Daas Dev. Sacred Games 2  is in post-production stages and will be available for streaming soon. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming projects include Bole Chudiyan, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Dusty to meet Rusty and No Man’s Land.

