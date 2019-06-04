Shah Rukh Khan attends wedding of his hairstylist's sister

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the wedding of his hairstylist's sister, leaving his fans gaga about his humility.

A throwback video has been doing the rounds on the Internet in which SRK is seen arriving at the wedding along with his manager and greeting the bride and groom on stage.

Dressed in a black suit, Shah Rukh surprised the guests with his appearance. The video is reportedly from the wedding of his hairstylist Raaj Gupta's sister in May.

The actor's fans called it a sweet gesture.

"SRK is a gem," wrote on Twitter user, while another wrote: "What a humble person he is."

On the work front, Shah Rukh is shooting for the new season of "TED Talks".