Playback singer Aaman Trikha's tunes on politics and patriotism

Playback singer Aaman Trikha rose to fame for his Achche Din Aane Waale Hain anthem during the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. Since then, the Mumbai-based musician has seen a commendable rise in the Hindi film industry. Trikha recently worked on the Namo Namo track from Omung Kumar’s PM Narendra Modi and has provided vocals for the patriotic number Zinda in Salman Khan’s Bharat. We spoke to the singer about his recent projects and what’s in store for the future. Excerpts….

After Achche Din, you sang Namo Namo for the Narendra Modi biopic. Why did you choose this project?

It’s my honour to sing for a movie based on the life of our hon’ble Prime Minister. It’s a hard-hitting anthem. It has an in-your-face vibe resonating with the PM’s love for India and how he overcame hardships and obstacles in his path to making India a superpower on the world map, free of corruption.

How did you get this opportunity to work on Zinda for Bharat?

Julius Packiam (who has given the background score for Bharat and composed this song along with Ali Abbas Zafar) called me over for Zinda. The song filled me with its hard-hitting, patriotic soul. I could feel a strong sense of pride as the lyrics were devoted to the glory of our country. Nothing can replace this feeling. It was great singing for Salman Khan, after our previous collaborations in Son of Sardaar and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

You recently released your new single, Ishqaa. Tell us about that track.

Ishqaa is all immersed and woven with the feeling of true love, romance, companionship and how some relationships in your life are simply immortal that you cherish forever. It's a feeling which almost everyone can connect with.

Will we get to see more independent singles?

Yes. I’m looking to explore genres that you don’t get to experiment with in mainstream film music. That’s the beauty of independent music. Plus it gives me the freedom to express myself in different ways I want to.

What do you think about the current indie music industry scene?

It’s certainly going places. A direct proof of that is how several artists are making their mark solely through it and their songs getting featured in mainstream Bollywood movies. Though it will grow more and a great surge will be seen.

Your upcoming projects...

I have a Punjabi single, which will release soon. Plus many songs in upcoming Hindi and regional languages for films and the indie scene along with my gigs.