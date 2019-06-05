Aayush Sharma to play an army officer in Kwatha

By Express News Service

Aayush Sharma, who made his acting debut in LoveYatri, will play a soldier in his upcoming next. Titled Kwatha, the action-drama is inspired by real events. Expected to go on floors around September, the film is directed by Karan Lalit Bhutani and produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment. “It’s a huge honour to play an army officer. I’m really looking forward two start shooting for the film,” Aayush said.

Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma. The 33-year-old actor played the role of a dandiya instructor opposite Warina Hussain in LoveYatri. Released in 2018, the film was produced by Salman Khan Films and marked the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala. The plot was inspired by the 2006 Telugu film, Devadasu.

Karan Lalit Bhutani directed the 2018 gangster romance Phamous starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Kau Kay Menon and Mahie Gill. He has previously assisted filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia on Paan Singh Tomar.